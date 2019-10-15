As cellphone manufacturing industry consolidates, small players shut shop

Nearly half of the country’s mobile phone manufacturing units are inoperative due to the growing consolidation that is under way. A handful of big players dominate the field.

Smaller players are closing shop. According to the data available with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which maintains the operational status of manufacturing units under a compulsory registration scheme, 68 of the 128 mobile manufacturing units for which the data is available are inoperative as of October. This data matches the estimates by the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) ...