Ashiana Housing buys 22 acre land in Gurugram to build residential project

-
ALSO READ
DLF, Sobha: A good time to buy real estate and related stocks, say analysts
What sets luxury apart from premium in the residential realty market
Housing.com launches price index for residential properties with ISB
Top listed developers sitting pretty after record bookings in Dec quarter
Residential real estate bounces back after third quarter of CY2020
-
Realty firm Ashiana Housing has acquired 22-acre land in Gurugram from Ramprashta group for about Rs 170 crore to develop a residential project.
Recently, the company entered into a development agreement to build a 12-acre residential project for senior citizens in Pune on a revenue-sharing basis.
"We have purchased about 22-acre land from Ramprastha group for about Rs 170 crore," Ashiana Housing MD Vishal Gupta told PTI.
He said the company will develop a group housing project, which is located in Sector 93, New Gurugram, Haryana.
Gupta said it would take 6-8 months to get various approvals to start the construction of this project.
The potential saleable area is 21 lakh sq ft in this project.
Ashiana Housing has added two projects to its portfolio this month, as part of its strategy to expand the business and future growth.
In the Pune project, Ashiana Housing said the total size of the land is 11.93 acres, located in Mouje Varale, Taluka Mawal, District Pune (Maharashtra). The total saleable area in the project is about 8,95,000 sq ft.
Ashiana Housing is one of the leading players in the development of senior citizen projects.
The Delhi-based Ashiana Housing has a presence in Jaipur, Bhiwadi, Jodhpur, Jamshedpur, Neemrana, Sohna, Lavasa, Pune, Halol, Chennai, and Kolkata.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU