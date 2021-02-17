Ashok Leyland increases clean energy sourcing to 60% for countrywide ops

-
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60 per cent for its countrywide operations.
Now 75 per cent of the company's energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60 per cent throughout the country is procured through the solar rooftop, solar ground mount, and wind-based renewable energy, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.
Hinduja Renewables, a part of the Hinduja Group, is focused on building sustainable and clean energy plants in India and has built a solar plant for Ashok Leyland, with a capacity of 75 MWp.
Located in Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu, the plant is expected to generate over 120 million units of power annually.
As we march towards our vision of being among the top ten global CV makers, it is equally important that we do this sustainably. Ensuring that our energy requirements come from renewables, is a critical part of this vision," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said.
With the start of operations of the solar plant, the company has taken a massive leap in reducing its carbon footprint, he added.
Sourcing energy from the captive solar power plant will ensure abatement of 85,000 tonnes of carbon emissions which is equal to planting 1,57,487 trees, annually, Sondhi noted.
