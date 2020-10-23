Ashok Leyland launches BOSS LX and LE trucks; prices start at Rs 18 lakh

-
-
Ashok Leyland on Thursday announced new truck models under its BOSS range — LE and LX — to its intermediate commercial vehicle (ICV) segment.
The two models start at Rs 18 lakh, the ex-showroom prices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.
The firm said customers can choose from two cabin options and expect multiple improvements over BS-IV technology.
