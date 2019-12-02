JUST IN
Retail lending to stay steady in coming quarters: Axis Bank's Pralay Mondal
Ashok Leyland M&HCV sales decline 55% in November; bus sales up 196%

The company's total sales dropped to 5,321 units in November 2019, from 8,260 units a year earlier

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland reported a 36 per cent drop in total domestic sales during November. The decline was mainly led by the medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) segment (or truck) sales, which fell 55 per cent during the month, even as the company’s bus business grew 196 per cent.

Ashok Leyland’s total sales dropped to 5,321 units in November 2019, from 8,260 units a year earlier. M&HCV sales dropped 55 per cent to 3,447 units from 7,627 units in the same month last year. Bus sales rose 196 per cent to 1,874 units from 633 units during the same period. The increase was led by new orders from different state transport undertakings.

The company’s light commercial vehicle (LCV) business dropped six per cent to 4,056 units from 4,310 units a year earlier.
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 18:47 IST

