Ashok Leyland's total vehicle sales grow 23% to 17,200 units in January.

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland total vehicle sales, including exports, rose 23 per cent to 17,200 units in January.
The company had reported its total vehicle sales at 13,939 units in the year-ago period, it said on Wednesday.
Domestic sales (M&HCV and LCV) in the reporting month were recorded at 16,198 units, a growth of 27 per cent over 12,709 units in January 2022.
M&HCV domestic sales were at 10,108 vehicles during the previous month, logging a 34 per cent growth over January 2022 when the company had sold 7,561 units in the local market.
At the same time, LCV domestic sales spiked 18 per cent at 6,090 units in January, the company said.
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 19:55 IST
