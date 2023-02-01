JUST IN
Gautam Adani loses pole position in net worth to Mukesh Ambani
Biocon sells 9.96% stake in contract research firm Syngene via open market
Mahindra & Mahindra total sales grow 37% to 64,335 units in January
Maruti Suzuki total sales surge 12% to 172,535 units in January
Credit Suisse's private bank stops margin loans on Adani Group's bonds
Tesla reveals loss of $204 million from Bitcoin investments in 2022
Amazon job cuts hit staffers in grocery, robotics, payments, AWS divisions
Toyota Kirloskar Motor vehicle sales surges 175% to 12,835 units in January
Kia's vehicle sales in India grow 48% to 28,634 units in January
Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales fall 21% to 285,995 units in January
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Mahindra Logistics Q3 profit down 21.5% as costs rise; revenue up 17%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland's total vehicle sales grow 23% to 17,200 units in January.

The company had reported its total vehicle sales at 13,939 units in the year-ago period, it said on Wednesday

Topics
Ashok Leyland | Automobile | vehicle sales

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Ashok Leyland
Domestic sales (M&HCV and LCV) in the reporting month were recorded at 16,198 units, a growth of 27 per cent over 12,709 units in January 2022

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland total vehicle sales, including exports, rose 23 per cent to 17,200 units in January.

The company had reported its total vehicle sales at 13,939 units in the year-ago period, it said on Wednesday.

Domestic sales (M&HCV and LCV) in the reporting month were recorded at 16,198 units, a growth of 27 per cent over 12,709 units in January 2022.

M&HCV domestic sales were at 10,108 vehicles during the previous month, logging a 34 per cent growth over January 2022 when the company had sold 7,561 units in the local market.

At the same time, LCV domestic sales spiked 18 per cent at 6,090 units in January, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ashok Leyland

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 19:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.