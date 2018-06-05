Asus ropes in Gal Godot as brand ambassador; announces ZenBooks, VivoBooks

The VivoBook S15 (S530) and S14 (S430) are Microsoft Windows 10 operating system-based notebooks. They will be available in five color options -- firmament green, star grey, silver blue, gun metal and icicle gold. The VivoBook S15 and VivoBook S14 weigh 1.8kg and 1.4kg, respectively, and both notebooks measures 18mm. These notebooks are the first in the VivoBook Series to feature new three-sided NanoEdge design, which leaves narrower bezels along the top and sides of the display. Both the laptops are powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX150 discrete graphics. The notebooks feature dual-storage designs, with VivoBook S15 featuring up to a 512GB SSD and 2TB HDD.