Asus ropes in Gal Godot as brand ambassador; announces ZenBooks, VivoBooks

Asus announces Gal Godot as brand ambassador for laptops and AiO desktops
Asus on June 5 announced the collaboration with Hollywood celebrity Gal Gadot as the brand ambassador for Asus laptops and All-in-One desktop computers. The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer also unveiled a new line-up of ZenBook and VivoBook-series of notebooks. The new VivoBook models include the VivoBook S15 (S530), VivoBook S14 (S430) and VivoBook S13. The new ZenBook notebooks include ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580), ZenBook Pro 14 (UX480) and ZenBook S (UX391).
VivoBook S15 and VivoBook S14: Features and specifications
The VivoBook S15 (S530) and S14 (S430) are Microsoft Windows 10 operating system-based notebooks. They will be available in five color options -- firmament green, star grey, silver blue, gun metal and icicle gold. The VivoBook S15 and VivoBook S14 weigh 1.8kg and 1.4kg, respectively, and both notebooks measures 18mm. These notebooks are the first in the VivoBook Series to feature new three-sided NanoEdge design, which leaves narrower bezels along the top and sides of the display. Both the laptops are powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX150 discrete graphics. The notebooks feature dual-storage designs, with VivoBook S15 featuring up to a 512GB SSD and 2TB HDD.
VivoBook S13: Features and specifications
VivoBook S13 is the first ASUS notebook to feature a four-sided NanoEdge display with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The 13-inch display has only 4.3mm bezel, which allows the notebook to have a chassis size of a traditional 11-inch notebook. The notebook is powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce® MX150 discrete graphics.
ZenBook Pro 15 and ZenBook Pro 14: Screen Pad
The ZenBook Pro-series boots Windows 10 out of the box and features a ScreenPad – a high-resolution full colour touchpad that works with both Windows apps and dedicated programs called ScreenPad Apps. The ScreenPad features adaptive functions with context-sensitive tools to enhance workflow and productivity and is fully customisable to allow users to personalise their experience. Currently supported apps include Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and YouTube, with support for other popular apps under development, such as ASUS Sync, which lets users control their phone via ScreenPad.
ZenBook Pro 15 and ZenBook Pro 14: Features and specifications
The ZenBook Pro 15 is a professional notebook powered by up to 8th Generation Intel Core i9 hexa-core processor, paired with GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU, 1TB PCIe x4 SSD, gigabit-class Wi-Fi and Thunderbolt 3 ports. It sports a 15.6-inch 4K UHD NanoEdge PANTONE validated display with 100 per cent Adobe RGB color gamut, Delta-E of less than 2.0 color accuracy and Harmon Kardon certified audio system. On the other hand, the ZenBook Pro 14 is powered by up to the 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 MAX-Q graphics. It features Intel Optane memory, a 14-inch FHD NanoEdge display, an infrared camera for facial recognition and built-in support for Amazon Alexa voice-powered services.
ZenBook S: Features and specifications
The ZenBook S (UX391) is a 13.3-inch portable Windows 10-based notebook tested to meet military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability standards. It has an thin 12.9mm profile and light 1kg all-metal unibody. The ZenBook S incorporates the ErgoLift hinge that automatically tilts the keyboard by 5.5 degree for the comfortable typing experience. The raised chassis also improves airflow and enhances audio performance. Powered by 8th Generation Intel Core processors and a PCIe x4 SSD, the ZenBook S features up to a 4K UHD NanoEdge touchscreen, and delivers up to 13.5 hours battery life. For connectivity, there are three USB-C ports of which two support Thunderbolt 3. The ZenBook S features Amazon Alexa support for easy voice-controlled assistance.
