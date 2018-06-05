Essel Infra in advanced stages of selling its 685-MW solar biz to Greenko

Infraprojects, a part of Chandra-led group, is in advanced stages of selling its 685-MW solar business to Greenko group, sources close to the development said.

The deal size could be to the tune of USD 1 billion, they added.

Global private equity fund Actis and were also in the fray along with Greenko to buy the assets of However, their deals did not go through, according to the sources.

When contacted, an Essel told PTI, "As an infrastructure conglomerate, we keep on evaluating various opportunities. However, we would not like to comment on market speculation."



Greenko also declined to comment on the deal.

Essel has a total portfolio of 23 projects, under various stages of development, with nearly 310 MW of operational solar power facilities, which it had bid for under the and state government auctions, and another 375 MW capacity under construction.

Greenko, backed by Singapore's GIC and (ADIA), has recently bought wind and Renewables for an enterprise value of about USD 1 billion.

GIC and ADIA have recently invested USD 450 million more in Greenko Energy Holdings, which has over 3,200 MW of operating capacity.

In 2016, Greenko acquired SunEdison's Indian assets at an enterprise value of USD 392 million.