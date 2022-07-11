Australia's Woodside to invest $10 mn in methane recycling firm String Bio

-
Australia's Woodside Energy Group said on Monday it would invest $9.9 million in a greenhouse gases recycling firm and potentially use the Indian company's technology to recycle methane in its facilities.
Woodside said the technology of India's String Bio could also be deployed at third-party sites.
The investment is a part of Woodside's goal to spend $5 billion on new energy and low-carbon services by 2030, in line with a global push for cleaner energy,
Woodside is armed with cashflow after completing its $28 billion merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm in June.
