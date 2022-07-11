Australia's Woodside to invest $10 mn in methane recycling firm String Bio

Australia's Woodside Energy Group said on Monday it would invest $9.9 million in a firm and potentially use the Indian company's technology to recycle methane in its facilities.

Woodside said the technology of India's String Bio could also be deployed at third-party sites.

The investment is a part of Woodside's goal to spend $5 billion on new energy and low-carbon services by 2030, in line with a global push for cleaner energy,

Woodside is armed with cashflow after completing its $28 billion merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm in June.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)