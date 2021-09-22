Automation Anywhere, IndianOil sign 5-year deal to automate key processes

Anywhere, a robotic process (RPA) firm, announced a collaboration with IndianOil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the first oil marketing company in India to speed and scale to drive increased innovation across its 30,000 employee-strong organization.

During the first phase of a five-year plan, has automated select key processes across departments including Finance, human resources, inventory and so on using Automation 360, Automation Anywhere's artificial intelligence-powered RPA platform.

“Energy grapple with legacy systems, multiple data sources and manual, repetitive processes that get in the way of driving speed and impact,” said Milan Sheth, executive vice president, IMEA at Automation Anywhere. "With our trusted automation platform, we look forward to collaborating with to unleash automation capabilities across their entire organization and streamline repeatable tasks.

IOCL’s overall vision is to improve operating agility, connect disparate systems, and empower employees to work more efficiently by allowing them to create solutions which help them move away from tactical and mundane repetitive tasks and ultimately focus on delivering more compelling products to market.

To accomplish this, IndianOil leveraged the collective intellect of the organization and organized an enterprise-wide RPA botathon event where hundreds of employees and citizen developers were tasked to create automation assistants that could unlock innovation.

"We have crowdsourced over 50 ideas through an enterprise-wide 'RPA Botathon' event that saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of IndianOil employees across businesses and functions. Participants trained to build bots on Automation Anywhere's cutting-edge platform developed multiple bots by the end of this exercise. As a result, we now have a trained pool of resources capable of converting an idea into a bot", said Alok Khanna, Executive Director (SIS & IS), who is leading the digital transformation team of IndianOil.

"This is just the beginning. We will continue to strive for innovation and digitalization and strengthen our leadership across the industry", said Mr. S M Vaidya, Chairman-IndianOil, who has personally been shaping IndianOil's Digital ambition. According to Mr. Vaidya, "If we do not go digital, we would not stay relevant in the business".