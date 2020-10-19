Awarded FGD installation orders for 50 GW thermal power generation: NTPC

-
ALSO READ
NTPC Group's power generation in July rises 13% at 26.73 billion units
NTPC achieves highest daily gross power generation of 977.07 MU: Govt
70% thermal power capacity to miss emission control norms: CSE study
NTPC eyes 340 bu electricity generation, Rs 21,000 cr capex in FY21
BHEL begins civil works at 660-MW Sagardighi power plant in West Bengal
-
State-run power giant NTPC on Monday said it has awarded contracts for installation of flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) technology for its 50 GW thermal power generation capacities, including the Dadri plant where the work is in advanced stages.
FGD is a set of technologies used to remove sulphur dioxide from exhaust flue gases of fossil fuel-based power plants, and from the emissions of other sulphur oxide emitting processes such as waste incineration.
The company has placed award (of contract) for 50 GW of FGDs at various locations so far till date, it said in a statement.
At the Dadri plant, FGD installation is in advanced stages, it added.
At present, installed power generation capacity of the NTPC Group is 62,910 MW (including 11,755 MW through JVs/subsidiaries), comprising 45 NTPC stations (24 coal-based, seven gas-based, one hydro, one small hydro, 11 solar PV and one wind-based station).
Its 25 joint venture stations comprise nine coal-based, four gas-based, eight hydro, one small hydro, two wind and one solar PV.
The company said NTPC Dadri power plant is striving to become the cleanest coal fired plant in the country and is complying with all the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines on emissions.
All the emission parameters are being monitored online and transmitted to CPCB on real time basis, it said.
Flue gas emissions and particulate matter are well within the CPCB norms, with high efficiency ESPs in service in all the four units of 210 MW each and two units of 490 MW each, it added.
Electrostatic precipitators (ESP) collect dust in the flue gas produced by boilers, among others.
For sulphur oxides reduction, Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) system has been installed in 210 MW units for the first time in the country and now all the four units are meeting emission norms, it added.
Besides, it said the FGD system is in advanced stage of implementation in 490 MW units by BHEL with technology from Mitsubishi Power Works, Japan.
All the 210 MW units were already compliant to nitrogen oxides emission norms. In 490 MW units, SOFA (Separated Overfire Air) system has been installed and all the units now comply with the norms for nitrogen oxides.
The NTPC Dadri plant has also pioneered co-firing of Biomass pellets along with coal in the boilers. The pellets are made of husk or agro-residue which would have been burnt otherwise in the fields, increasing the pollution in the NCR region.
More than 8,000 tonnes of pellets have been fired in the boilers of NTPC Dadri plant, which is equivalent to almost 4,000 acres of farm fire avoided, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU