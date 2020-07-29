NTPC achieves highest daily gross power generation of 977.07 MU: Govt

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has achieved the highest daily gross of 977.07 Million Unit (MU) on Tuesday, a Power Ministry statement said here on Wednesday.

"As per a statement by NTPC, a PSU under Ministry of Power and country's largest company, it has achieved highest daily gross generation of 977.07 Million Unit (MU) on 28th July, 2020. total generation includes power generated from its Subsidiary and JV companies," the statement said.

The stated that five of its power stations Korba, Sipat and Lara in Chhattisgarh, Talcher Kaniha in Odisha and Koldam hydro in Himachal Pradesh exhibited exceptional performance and achieved 100 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) on the day. NTPC's previous best daily generation was 935.46 MU achieved on March 12, 2019.

With a total installed capacity of 62,910 MW, Group has 70 power stations comprising of 24 coal, seven combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and joint-venture power stations, the statement added.

