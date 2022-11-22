AWS to invest $4.4 bn in India by 2030 through new Hyderabad region service

Web Services (AWS) will invest nearly $4.4 billion in India by 2030 and support more than 48,000 jobs annually through a new regional service launched Tuesday, said the on-demand company.

AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) is the company’s second infrastructure region in India, six years after it entered the country with its Mumbai Region in 2016. region would give customers access to AWS technologies for data analytics, security, machine learning, and (AI).

AWS said it has invested $3.71 billion in local infrastructure and jobs across India. The investment includes capital expenditure on the construction of data centres, operational expenses, facility costs, and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses.

The investment is also estimated to support an average of more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually at external businesses. These jobs will be part of the AWS supply chain in India, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and jobs within the country’s broader economy.

AWS regions are composed of "availability zones" that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region consists of three Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks.

With the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, AWS now has 96 Availability Zones across 30 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand.

“Starting today, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations will have greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in India,” the company said.

The company added that the construction and operations of the new cloud infrastructure region may add approximately $7.6 billion to India’s gross domestic product by 2030.

“The launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region supports India’s digital transformation and is part of our long-term investment in the country since opening our first office in 2011. Customers and partners in India will now have the additional regional infrastructure to deploy applications with greater resilience, availability, and even lower latency,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at Data Services Inc.

The company serves “hundreds of thousands of customers” in India, it said, which includes Acko General Insurance, Axis Bank, Clevertap, Digital India Corporation (MeitY), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Telangana government, HDFC Bank, Jupiter, Lendingkart, National Skill Development Corporation, PhysicsWallah, and Tata Elxsi.

“We recognize the power of cloud computing, which is why we have collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare, and municipal operations to benefit the citizens of Telangana. We are pleased that the new AWS Region in will spur more innovation and growth for many enterprises, startups, and public sector organizations in India,” said K T Rama Rao, Telangana’s minister for Information Technology.