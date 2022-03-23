BabyChakra acquires Tinystep to build India's largest mother-baby platform

platform said it has acquired Tinystep, one of India's strongest regional networks, to further strengthen its growth across the country. With this acquisition, expands its regional footprint by providing in-depth access to a robust network of parents across 9 languages. targets to reach 75 million moms by the end of 2022. The did not reveal the value of the transaction.

“The regional reach of Tinystep’s digital & social assets will help BabyChakra reach out to newer user bases with deeper, more personalized care,” said Naiyya Saggi, co-founder, Good Glamm Group and founder and CEO, BabyChakra. “This is a collaboration that will accelerate our vision of being a trusted care partner to every mom and child in India.”

Since its inception in 2015, Bengaluru-based healthcare and network Tinystep has provided information, advice across a wide network of parents. It has India’s largest parenting social follower base of 5 million followers engaging in 9 different languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu and Punjabi.

“We started Tinystep with the vision of leveraging community and content to drive commerce,” said Suhail Abidi, founder, Tinystep. “BabyChakra is the perfect place to take this vision forward, helping Tinystep increase its reach and impact, and I am happy that Tinystep has found a great new home.”

Abidi will be exiting and starting a new venture. Following this deal, Tinystep will merge its social assets with BabyChakra’s existing platform with an aim to build the largest, most trusted brand in the mom-child ecosystem in India. BabyChakra today reaches 39 million moms and 10,000 doctors. Moreover, through this social asset buyout, BabyChakra has also acquired a rich base of 40,000 multilingual content assets.

BabyChakra has earmarked Rs. 100 crore in building India’s largest mom-baby content to commerce platform over the next 3 years. By acquiring Tinystep, Baby Chakra makes significant progress towards its aspiration to reach 75 million mothers and achieve its goal. This is BabyChakra’s first .

Founded by Naiyya Saggi, BabyChakra is a part of beauty unicorn Good Glamm Group. Saggi is also co-founder of the Good Glamm Group along with founder and CEO, Darpan Sanghvi and co-founder, Priyanka Gill.

The baby care products market in India is poised to grow by $10 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 14 per cent during the forecast period. The market is driven by an increase in internet penetration and online availability of baby care products and the growing number of nuclear and single-parent families.