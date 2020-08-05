Bajaj Auto launches KTM Duke 250 BS6 model with split headlamp in India

on Wednesday launched the BS6 model of Duke 250 motorcycles in India at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Besides the BS6 compliant engine, the bike gets a full fresh LED headlamp unit with DRLs, dual-channel ABS with 'Supermoto' mode and one touch start functionality, said in a statement.

The advanced 'Supermoto' mode which can be activated at the push of a button, when engaged only controls ABS on the front brake. Rear brake pressure is entirely up to the rider's right foot, allowing the rider to test riding skills to the absolute limit, it added.

The vehicle is greatly inspired by KTM's unparalleled racing legacy and comes with high-tech race ready engine and components...These upgrades on the 250 DUKE will further enhance its appeal amongst the core biking enthusiasts," President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said.

Since its entry into India in 2012, has marked its presence across 365 cities and 460 stores. KTM has a customer base of over 2.7 lakh units.