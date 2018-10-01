Bajaj Auto September sales surge 17% to 5,02,009 units; exports up 30%

Monday reported 17 per cent increase in total sales to 5,02,009 units for September as against 4,28,752 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales during the month stood at 3,11,503 units as against 2,81,779 units in September last year, a growth of 11 per cent, said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales in the domestic market were up 10 per cent at 2,73,029 units in September as against 2,47,418 units in the year-ago month.

Commercial vehicles sales stood at 38,474 units as compared to 34,361 units last September, it added.

Total exports in September stood at 1,90,506 units as against 1,46,973 units in the same month last year, up 30 per cent, the company said.