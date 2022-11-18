JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki expects to end current fiscal with 3,700 sales outlets
India, EU regulators standoff over clearing houses to affect BNP to HSBC
India is catching up but the road is still long, say women leaders
Reliance Jio rolls out 'True 5G' network service in Delhi-NCR
Adani planning to open family office in Dubai or New York to manage wealth
Qualcomm doubles down on 5G access with Jio to connect 100 mn Indian homes
Works under SBM to attract GST if not done for govts, authorities: AAR
Maersk, JSW and Essar Ports join the race for divestment of Concor
Top headlines: Tata plans to scrap Vistara, Amazon layoff to extend to 2023
LIC aims to reach a mix of 75:25 between par and non-par in individual biz
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India's online sales up 25% at Rs 76,000 cr in festive month: Report
Business Standard

Bajaj Healthcare completes USFDA pre-approval inspection of Vadodara plant

Pre-approval inspection of USFDA has completed successfully with zero Form 483 observations of manufacturing facility, said the company, which is a manufacturer of APIs, intermediates and formulations

Topics
Bajaj | USFDA | Vadodara

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

usfda, pharma
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a pre-approval inspection of the facility from November 14, 2022, to November 17, 2022, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (BHL) said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd on Friday said it has successfully completed the US health regulator's pre-approval inspection of its active pharmaceutical ingredients facility located at Vadodara in Gujarat.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a pre-approval inspection of the facility from November 14, 2022, to November 17, 2022, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (BHL) said in a regulatory filing.

The pre-approval inspection of USFDA has completed successfully with zero Form 483 observations of the manufacturing facility, said the company, which is a manufacturer of APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients), intermediates and formulations.

Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator observes any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bajaj

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 14:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.