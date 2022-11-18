Bajaj Healthcare completes USFDA pre-approval inspection of Vadodara plant

-
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd on Friday said it has successfully completed the US health regulator's pre-approval inspection of its active pharmaceutical ingredients facility located at Vadodara in Gujarat.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a pre-approval inspection of the facility from November 14, 2022, to November 17, 2022, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (BHL) said in a regulatory filing.
The pre-approval inspection of USFDA has completed successfully with zero Form 483 observations of the manufacturing facility, said the company, which is a manufacturer of APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients), intermediates and formulations.
Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator observes any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 14:59 IST
