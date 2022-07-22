Bandhan Bank Q1 net profit doubles to Rs 887 cr due to decline in bad loans

-
ALSO READ
Decline in bad loans to improve profitability of banks: Report
Hard lessons for banks and FIs from a decade of bad infrastructure loans
'Govt, RBI moves help banks recover Rs 8.6-trn bad loans in last 8 fiscals'
Bad loans to decline to 5.6-5.7% level by March 2023, says ICRA
'NPAs down to Rs 7.7 trn due to transparent recognition of stressed assets'
-
Bandhan Bank on Friday said its June quarter net profit more than doubled to Rs 886.5 crore in April-June 2022-23 aided by decline in bad loans.
The Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender had logged a net profit of Rs 373.1 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income increased to Rs 2,844.1 crore from Rs 2,731 crore. Interest income of the lender jumped to Rs 2,514.4 crore from Rs 2,114.1 crore, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.
On the asset quality front, the lender witnessed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 7.25 per cent of gross advances by June-end 2022 from 8.18 per cent by the year-ago period.
Net NPA too declined to 1.92 per cent from 3.29 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.
As a result, the bank's provision for bad loans and contingencies eased multi-fold to Rs 642.43 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,460.86 crore a year ago, it said.
Provision Coverage Ratio of the bank increased to 74.9 per cent as on June 30, 2022 from 61.8 per cent at June-end, 2021.
Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at 19.4 per cent at the end of June 2022 while interest margin rose to 8 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU