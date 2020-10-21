BDR Pharma launches generic version of Lenvatinib drug for cancer treatment

-
ALSO READ
Oncofertility: Seeking to preserve fertility among cancer patients
New nano drug candidate kills aggressive breast cancer cells: Report
Gilead to buy cancer drugmaker Immunomedics Inc for $21 billion
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market its cancer treatment injection
Cancer drug: Roche, Blueprint ink $1.7-bn deal after gene testing advances
-
BDR Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched the generic version ofLenvatinib drug for the treatmentof various types of cancers in India.
The generic version of the drug has been launched under the brand name 'Bdfoie' in the country.
Thecapsules are usedfor the treatment of differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced liver cancer and advanced kidney cancer,BDR Pharma said in a statement.
The results of clinical trials showed encouraging results with safety and efficacy on patients with aggressive tumours, it added.
The drug is priced at Rs 1,620 (4 mg) and Rs 2,970 (10 mg) for a pack of 10 capsules,the statement said.
"By launching cost-effective therapy options we want to mitigate the challenges faced by Indian patients in seeking access to treatment and finding a timely cure for life threatening diseases,"BDR Pharmaceuticals CMDDharmesh Shah said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU