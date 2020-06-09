Bed sheets to immunity herbs and spices: Amazon helps Indian cos go global

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic and the related lockdown have severely impacted the ability of small businesses to sell their products in the country, e-commerce firm Amazon is helping many small enterprises tap global markets and open new revenue streams.

Amazon said thousands of Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been able to sell their products globally during the pandemic, on the Amazon Global Selling platform, in order to sustain livelihood for themselves and their staff. The combination of people staying at home around the world has led to a spike in products from across categories such as textiles, organic foods, nutritional supplements and toys.

“These are unprecedented times and it is heartening to see how Indian MSMEs are stepping up to help customers across the world stay safe. At the same time this is helping them provide livelihood to their employees and contribute to India’s economy,” said Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade at “While we play the role of an enabler for Indian brands to reach customers globally, it is the high quality and innovation of these Indian entrepreneurs that is helping them win customers in international markets and is truly helping local go global,” said Kamra.

One such seller, Deep Bajaj, founder of Delhi-based personal care products firm Sirona Hygiene said that his exports business has been extremely crucial during these times. “It has helped us balance the disruptions in the India business due to the lockdown and on-ground restrictions,” said Bajaj. He said with people choosing to stay at home globally, his firm has seen a 4X growth in the last few months compared to the same time last year. “We are now looking to expand our offerings beyond our regular line of products, in the global markets to include multi-purpose disinfectant sprays as well as hand sanitizers,” said Bajaj.

Sirona’s focus has been to break the stigma around intimate hygiene and create products like pain relief patches and bio-degradable sanitary bags. The firm which has been selling on Amazon from the last few years and now has customers in the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East.

Maharashtra-based NMK Textiles which sells products under the brand ‘California Design Den’ has witnessed growth in its business even during the pandemic, as it was able to serve customers across the world through Amazon. It has not only sustained itself during the pandemic by selling on Amazon.com, but the firm has also contributed at a time when personal protective equipment was in short supply.

This is because customers are using the company products such as bedsheets and pillow cases to create do-it-yourself face masks.

“Selling to international customers with Amazon Global Selling has helped us serve customers and support over 400 people and families who are dependent on our business,” said Deepak Mehrotra, co-founder of California Design Den. The firm had joined Amazon's programme three years ago.

With the pandemic spreading, the consumers are also looking to boost their Maharashtra-based Naturevibe Botanicals said it saw a steep rise in demand for their products. On the Amazon US marketplace, consumers turned to Naturevibe’s product range which includes health supplements, Ayurveda items, capsules and essential oils.

“In the current time, with people more focused on health than ever, we have seen an increasing number of customers around the world buying boosting herbs and spices like turmeric and cloves,” said Rishabh Chokhani, founder and CEO, Naturevibe Botanicals. The company said it saw nearly 3X growth in April 2020, as compared to April 2019, with 337.17 per cent growth coming from spices and seasonings.

Amazon unveiled its Global Selling Programme in India in May 2015. It has clocked more than $1 billion dollars in cumulative exports until now. The platform is expected to generate $10 billion in cumulative export sales by 2025 for Indian exporters enrolled in this programme. Currently, over 60,000 Indian sellers use this platform to sell their products across 15 Amazon international marketplaces worldwide such as Amazon.com and Amazon.co.uk.