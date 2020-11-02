Bengaluru based Manipal Hospitals to acquire Columbia Asia for Rs 2000 cr

Bengaluru based hospital chain has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Columbia Asia Hospitals for an undisclosed sum. According to sources, the deal size may be around Rs 2,000 crore and this is likely to mark the exit of the US based hospital chain Columbia Asia from India altogether.

Private equity backed will achieve scale through this acquisition, which is critical in the hospitals business as one gets more leverage in terms of cost.

The combined entity will have over 7,300 beds across 15 cities, over 4,000-doctors and 10,000 employees, making it the second largest hospital chain in the country. Columbia Asia would be rebranded as Manipal Hospitals, sources said. today operates and manages about 6,000 beds across 15 hospitals.

The transfer of ownership is subject to regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the deal, Dr.Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), said, “We are very pleased to welcome Columbia Asia Hospitals to the Manipal family...Columbia Asia makes a compelling strategic fit to our core values of clinical excellence, patient centricity and ethical practices...This is the start of an exceptional journey for us and together with Columbia Asia, we are now bigger, stronger and uniquely positioned to meet the growing expectations of the communities we serve across the country.”

Columbia Asia Hospitals commenced operations in India in 2005 in Hebbal, Bengaluru and presently operates 11 hospitals across the country in Bangalore, Mysore, Kolkata, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Patiala and Pune. The network comprises over 1,300 beds,1,200 clinicians and 4,000 employees. Dan Baty, Chairman, Columbia Pacific Management said that the combination is exciting because of the 'strong cultural alignment' between the two

Columbia Asia was founded and is managed by Seattle, WA (USA) based Columbia Pacific Management, Inc. In January Columbia Pacific announced the sale of the Columbia Asia hospitals in Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia to a joint venture between Hong Leong and private equity firm TPG.

Manipal Hospitals has not made any acquisitions since 2013. It has decided to back out from buying Gurugram-based Naresh Trehan's Medanta Medicity for a Rs 5,800-crore deal, which was valuing Medanta at roughly 26 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda). Earlier, Manipal had lost out to Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare in the race to acquire another Delhi-headquartered hospital chain, Fortis Healthcare.

One of the largest private equity players, TPG, had invested in Manipal around four years back and holds roughly 22 per cent, while Temasek, which invested two years back, holds around 18 per cent. Manipal Health Enterprises had a turnover of around Rs 1,800 crore in 2018-19. The investors would look for an exit once Manipal Hospitals achieves some scale. The Columbia Asia acquisition helps Manipal to achieve that scale. Size is important in the hospitals business as one gets more leverage in terms of cost.

Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Education and Medical Group, the holding company for Manipal Health Enterprises, has raised over $500 million (since 2006) in 16 funding rounds and has offered 14 exits. Pai holds around 60 per cent in Manipal Health Enterprises.

The advisors for Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. was Allegro Capital Pvt. Ltd. and Columbia Pacific was advised by Morgan Stanley.