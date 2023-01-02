JUST IN
Bharat Forge arm to acquire SEZ unit of Indo Shell Mould in Tamil Nadu
Hyundai Motor elevates senior management; Tarun Garg becomes COO
2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD
Elon Musk's Tesla may unveil $25,000 Model 2 car in 2024: Report
Apple fails to deliver planned 'dedicated' classical music app in 2022
Centre may boost PLI outlay to attract iPad, MacBook production: Report
Torrent Power to buy 1.1 Gw green energy capacity from ReNew Energy: Report
Former Tata Sons director Krishna Kumar passes away due to cardiac arrest
Business Standard CEOs poll: Capex tops India Inc's 2023 to-do list
Tata group remains the top business group; Adani shines the brightest
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Hyundai Motor elevates senior management; Tarun Garg becomes COO
icon-arrow-left
Swiggy's losses jump 2X to Rs 3,629 cr in FY22; more layoffs expected
Business Standard

Bharat Forge arm to acquire SEZ unit of Indo Shell Mould in Tamil Nadu

JS Auto Cast Foundry India has entered into a business transfer agreement with Indo Shell Mould Ltd for the purpose, Bharat Forge said in a statement

Topics
Bharat Forge | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Forge
"This acquisition strengthens JS Auto's presence in the castings sector, expands the product offering and client base, and enhances its footprint in the Indian manufacturing landscape," it added

Auto components maker Bharat Forge Ltd on Monday said its step-down subsidiary JS Auto Cast Foundry India will acquire the SEZ unit of Indo Shell Mould Ltd located at SIPCOT, Erode in Tamil Nadu for an undisclosed sum.

JS Auto Cast Foundry India has entered into a business transfer agreement with Indo Shell Mould Ltd for the purpose, Bharat Forge said in a statement.

"This acquisition strengthens JS Auto's presence in the castings sector, expands the product offering and client base, and enhances its footprint in the Indian manufacturing landscape," it added.

The SEZ Unit with a capacity of 42,000 MTPA, supplies fully machined critical castings to marquee customers in the automotive industry and will operate as the third manufacturing unit of JS Auto, taking its total capacity to 1,42,000 MTPA, the company said, adding that the acquisition will be EPS accretive from the first year itself.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bharat Forge

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 15:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU