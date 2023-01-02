JUST IN
Centre may boost PLI outlay to attract iPad, MacBook production: Report
Torrent Power to buy 1.1 Gw green energy capacity from ReNew Energy: Report
Former Tata Sons director Krishna Kumar passes away due to cardiac arrest
Business Standard CEOs poll: Capex tops India Inc's 2023 to-do list
Tata group remains the top business group; Adani shines the brightest
New Year celebrations: Swiggy delivers 350,000 biryani, 250,000 pizzas
Royal Enfield sales fall 7% to 68,400 units in Dec, domestic sales down 8%
Toyota Kirloskar reports data breach, extent of intrustion not confirmed
Tatas readying Air India's low-cost arm AIX Connect to expand flights
Domestic passenger vehicles sales up 23% to record of 3.79 mn units in 2022
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Centre may boost PLI outlay to attract iPad, MacBook production: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple fails to deliver planned 'dedicated' classical music app in 2022

After acquiring classical music service Primephonic, Apple had said that it planned to release a "dedicated" classical music application in 2022, but the year has now ended

Topics
Apple  | music apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple iPhone, Apple Inc
Photo: Bloomberg

After acquiring classical music service Primephonic, Apple had said that it planned to release a "dedicated" classical music application in 2022, but the year has now ended without the application launching.

The iPhone maker acquired Primephonic in August of 2021, reports MacRumors.

"Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic's classical user interface that fans have grown to love with more added features," Apple had said in 2021.

Since then, the tech giant has not commented on the plans in public, thus it is still unclear if the app will be published in 2023.

When Primephonic shut down in September 2021, users received free access to Apple Music for six months, the report said.

In September 2021, it was reported that the iPhone maker was preparing to launch a standalone classical music app that would be available along with its flagship 'Apple Music' application.

Users were likely to get the standalone classical music app in the iOS 16 update that was planned before the end of last year.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 11:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU