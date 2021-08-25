Bharti Airtel board to meet on August 29 to mull capital raising options

Telecom operator on Wednesday said its board will meet on August 29 to consider various capital raising options.

The fund raising options entail equity or equity linked or debt instruments, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It did not divulge the quantum of fund raising under consideration or give other details.

"... a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to inter-alia consider various capital raising options through equity or equity linked or debt instruments or any combination there-of, as the Board may deem appropriate," said in a BSE filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)