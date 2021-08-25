Bharti Airtel board to meet on August 29 to mull capital raising options

-
-
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said its board will meet on August 29 to consider various capital raising options.
The fund raising options entail equity or equity linked or debt instruments, the company said in a regulatory filing.
It did not divulge the quantum of fund raising under consideration or give other details.
"... a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to inter-alia consider various capital raising options through equity or equity linked or debt instruments or any combination there-of, as the Board may deem appropriate," Bharti Airtel said in a BSE filing.
