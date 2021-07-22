Bharti Airtel rolls out new postpaid plans, offers competitive data packs

-
-
Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced new postpaid plans for corporate and retail customers. The postpaid plans offer data benefits, bundled content, and business productivity tools. The company said that all eligible corporate customers will be migrated to the new plans, as applicable, from their next billing cycles.
“Our new Postpaid (sic) plans offer a holistic connectivity solution along with industry-leading benefits to meet the productivity requirements of our customers in the post-pandemic world,” said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO - Airtel Business.
The company said that customers can also bundle add-on connections with enhanced data benefits to their existing plans.
Airtel’s NEW Corporate Postpaid plans
The company has discontinued its 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers and will now offer 999 as the only Family Postpaid Plan with data benefits. Customers can add a connection to any Airtel postpaid plan at just Rs 299/SIM and get 30 GB additional data (10 GB earlier), unlimited calling, and Thanks benefits.
Airtel’s NEW Retail Postpaid Plans
