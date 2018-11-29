Bharti Enterprises sells Future Retail's shares worth around Rs 3 bn

on Thursday sold over 5.7 million shares of for around Rs 3 billion through open market operations.

The shares were bought by group, according to the block deal data available with BSE.

Bharti disposed of 5.693 million shares, amounting to 1.13 per cent stake in Kishor Biyani-led

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 525.9 translating into a transaction of Rs 2.993 billion.

group firm bought 1.65 million shares worth over Rs 870 million while special opportunities fund purchased 4.043 million shares valuing Rs 2.12 billion.

Shares of closed at Rs 504.25, down by 4.23 per cent.

In June, Bharti group entity Cedar Support offloaded 6 per cent stake in future retail for Rs 16.97 billion through open market transactions.

Earlier in May 2015, Future Group had acquired Bharti Group's retail business under the EasyDay chain in an all stock deal worth Rs 7.5 billion to create one of the biggest super market chains. Following the deal Bharti Group's retail business had merged with Future Retail.