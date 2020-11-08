Bigbasket faces potential data breach; details of 20 mn users put on sale

Online grocery platform has become the latest target of a cyberattack in India. The company has faced a potential with data of over 20 million customers available on the dark web for sale, according to US-based cybersecurity intelligence firm Cyble.

The data being sold for $40,000 includes full names, email IDs, password hashes (potentially hashed OTPs), pins, contact numbers, addresses, dates of birth, locations, and IP addresses of login among other information, says a Cyble blogpost.

The Bengaluru-based startup has lodged a complaint with the city’s Cyber Crime Cell and is currently evaluating the extent of the breach and authenticity of the claim in consultation with cybersecurity experts.

“The privacy and confidentiality of our customers is our priority and we do not store any financial data including credit card numbers, and are confident that this financial data is secure,” said the Alibaba-backed company in a statement. “ The only customer data that we maintain are email ids, phone numbers, order details, and addresses so these are the details that could potentially have been accessed.

We have a robust information security framework that employs best-in-class resources and technologies to manage our information,” it added.

According to the Cyble blogpost, the alleged breach occurred on October 14 and the management was informed about it on November 1.

While online commerce has made lives easier during the course of Covid-19, making shopping from home convenient, this convenience could come at a cost, say experts.

Last month, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s had to shut its plants across the globe after a cyberattack on its servers. In May this year, Facebook-backed edtech start-up Unacademy became the target of a cyberattack with data of over 20 million of the platform’s users leaked and put on sale on the dark web.

According to an IBM survey, the average total cost of a in India touched Rs 14 crore in 2020, an increase of 9.4 per cent from last year, as the average time to contain a increased from 77 to 83 days during the year. The top three root causes of data breach are malicious attack, system glitch and human error in the country, added the report.

While everyone realises data is a critical asset that can help sharpen business outreach and also increase bottom line profits, it should be treated as a tradeable asset, say experts.

“Instead of treating it as a commodity that needs to be hidden behind large security measures, the industry and regulatory bodies need to move towards treating data as a tradeable asset and data economy infrastructure wherein consumers will be more comfortable, slightly richer and data pirates have less incentive to breach and sell it,” said Ankit Chaudhari, CEO & Founder, Aiisma, a data marketplace. “Otherwise security will keep getting expensive and hackers sophisticated, in which scenario neither the consumer nor corporates win,” Chaudhari added.