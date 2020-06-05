Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson and Managing Director of Limited, has been named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year for 2020.

The MD was picked from among 46 nominations from 41 countries.

She also becomes the second woman to hold the title, following Olivia Lum of Hyflux Limited from Singapore in 2011.

Kiran, 67, founded Biocon, a bio-enzymes company, in 1978 with just two employees and $500. The company is now employs more than 11,000 people.

“My business focus is global health care and the provision of universal access to life saving medicine; however, my responsibility as an entrepreneur is greater than simply delivering value to shareholders. Wealth creation can be a catalyst for change, and all entrepreneurs have a responsibility to the world around them and the communities in which they operate," Shaw said after the award announcement.





ALSO READ: Buy Sun Pharma June Futures at Rs 496: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

"Women also play a hugely important role in economic development, and for too long their contribution has been ignored. It’s important that we use the platform of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year to encourage more women to participate in entrepreneurial pursuits. I’m truly honored to receive this prestigious award," she added.



She is the third award winner from India. Managing Mirector of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak (2014) and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy (2005) are the former recipients.

Manny Stul, Chairman and Co-CEO of Moose Toys and Chair of the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year judging panel, says, "Kiran is an inspirational entrepreneur who demonstrates that determination, perseverance and a willingness to innovate can create long-term value. The judging panel were impressed by her ability to build and sustain growth over the past 30 years and by her integrity and passion for philanthropy that has delivered huge global impact. She has built India’s largest biopharmaceutical company on a foundation of compassionate capitalism and putting patient needs before profits.”