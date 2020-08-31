JUST IN
Lockdown-hit Arvind Ltd posts Q1 consolidated loss before tax of Rs 156 cr
Biocon-Mylan launch insulin Glargine at lowest price in US market

The commercialisation in the US of the drug, which already has approval in 45 countries, gives a boost to Biocon's ambitious target of $1 billion in sales through its biologics division by FY22

Samreen Ahmad  |  Bengaluru 

Biocon likely to channelise investments towards non-insulin biologics
Biocon has been expanding affordable access to biosimilar insulins to patients in Japan, Australia, Europe, India and key emerging markets

Biotechnology major Biocon’s subsidiary Biocon Biologics and partner Mylan have launched insulin glargine injection, under the brand name Semglee, in the US market, said the Bengaluru-based company on Monday.

Biocon Biologics India and Mylan have launched the product in vial and pre-filled pen presentations in the US, Biocon said. It is approved to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type-1 diabetes and adults with type-2 diabetes. Mylan, which is responsible for commercialisation in the US, would offer Semglee at a wholesale cost of $147.98 per package of five 3ml pens and $98.65 per 10ml vial, making it the cheapest brand of insulin glargine available in the US.

"The commercialisation of our insulin glargine in the US represents another milestone achievement for Biocon in making insulin-based therapy increasingly accessible for people with diabetes globally," Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

The commercialisation of Semglee in the US, which already has approval in 45 countries, gives a boost to Biocon’s ambitious target of $1 billion in sales through its biologics division by FY22. The country has a population of 30 million who are affected by diabetes.

Biocon has been expanding affordable access to biosimilar insulins to patients in Japan, Australia, Europe, India and key emerging markets.

"The US launch of Semglee takes us closer to realising our aspiration of reaching one in five insulin dependent people with diabetes worldwide," said Shaw.

Biocon Biologics CEO Christiane Hamacher said the company is committed to expand affordable access to life-saving global quality biosimilars and insulin analogs and generating savings for the US healthcare system.
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 21:12 IST

