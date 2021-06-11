Biotechnology firm Mylab ropes in Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador

firm Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday said it has roped in actor as its brand ambassador.

The Pune-based firm, which has a presence across many verticals like diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, veterinary medicine, had recently launched the country's first COVID-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf.

The partnership aims at creating awareness about the company's instruments and kits for laboratories and individuals, including CoviSelf, Mylab Discovery Solutions said in a statement.

Kumar will play a vital role in educating people about the use, safety, and efficacy of products, thus making people well equipped to fight against COVID, it added.

"Through this association, I am hoping to support their goals of solving difficult problems in healthcare and empowering every citizen to lead a healthier life. I look forward to a long and fulfilling association with the brand," the actor noted.

Mylab signs Bollywood megastar as its brand ambassador-The partnership aims at creating awareness of Mylab’s IVD instruments, kits for laboratories & Individuals including CoviSelf™ & share educational content for training purpose of the common man. @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/oD8N50ZKec — Mylab Discovery Solutions (@MylabSolutions) June 11, 2021

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)