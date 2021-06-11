Biotechnology firm Mylab ropes in Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador

Biotechnology firm Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday said it has roped in actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador.
The Pune-based firm, which has a presence across many verticals like diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, veterinary medicine, had recently launched the country's first COVID-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf.
The partnership aims at creating awareness about the company's instruments and kits for laboratories and individuals, including CoviSelf, Mylab Discovery Solutions said in a statement.
Kumar will play a vital role in educating people about the use, safety, and efficacy of products, thus making people well equipped to fight against COVID, it added.
"Through this association, I am hoping to support their goals of solving difficult problems in healthcare and empowering every citizen to lead a healthier life. I look forward to a long and fulfilling association with the brand," the actor noted.
Mylab signs Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador-The partnership aims at creating awareness of Mylab’s IVD instruments, kits for laboratories & Individuals including CoviSelf™ & share educational content for training purpose of the common man. @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/oD8N50ZKec— Mylab Discovery Solutions (@MylabSolutions) June 11, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU