Virgin Atlantic partners with TCS to power recovery and transformation

(TCS) on Friday announced that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic, one of the UK's leading airlines, to help the latter embark on a "new phase of recovery and growth".

The enhanced partnership builds on a 17-year relationship between the two organisations and will see TCS take exclusive responsibility for end-to-end operational management and digital transformation, the information technology services major said in a statement.

This includes technology operations, where TCS will enable to leverage the best of Microsoft Azure through a series of technology and business transformation initiatives, it said.

In addition, TCS said it will build innovative digital solutions with 'Cloud First' guiding principles to help Virgin improve technology resilience, agility, and performance in its purpose-led transformation.

The expanded engagement will utilise the contextual knowledge and expertise of an integrated team consisting of TCS and Virgin Atlantic's people to run and transform the airline's end-to-end technology operations.

It will see over 70 of Virgin Atlantics technology team transfer to TCS, bringing together diverse talent within one integrated team.

"From the outset of our working relationship, TCS' deep-rooted expertise in the airline industry and innovative approach to digital solutions has consistently helped us transform the modern-day flight experience. As we emerge from a period of great challenge and transition, our strong foundations and belief in our partnership with TCS remains integral to our strategy for future transformation," saidAsh Jokhoo, Chief Information & Data Officer,

"The travel and hospitality industry is leveraging digital innovations to reimagine the experience for consumers looking forward to a positive return to air travel post the pandemic. We are pleased to partner with to drive their digital transformation and power their next chapter of growth,"saidArun Pradeep, Business Head, Travel & Hospitality Europe & UK, TCS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)