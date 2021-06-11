Virgin Atlantic leans on TCS to power growth, transformation-led growth

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced that it has expanded its with Virgin Atlantic, one of the UK’s leading airlines, to help the latter embark on a new phase of recovery and growth.

The enhanced partnership builds on a 17-year relationship between the two organisations and will see take exclusive responsibility for end-to-end operational management and digital transformation.

The expanded engagement will utilise the contextual knowledge and expertise of an integrated team consisting of and Virgin Atlantic’s people to run and transform the airline’s end-to-end technology operations. It will see over 70 of Virgin Atlantic’s technology team transfer to TCS, bringing together diverse talent within one integrated team.

“As we emerge from a period of great challenge and transition, our strong foundations and belief in our partnership with remains integral to our strategy for future transformation,” said Ash Jokhoo, Chief Information & Data Officer,

TCS will enable to leverage the best of Microsoft Azure through a series of technology and business transformation initiatives. In addition, TCS will build digital solutions with Cloud First guiding principles to help Virgin improve technology resilience, agility, and performance in its purpose-led transformation.

“The travel and hospitality industry is leveraging digital innovations to reimagine the experience for consumers looking forward to a positive return to air travel post the pandemic. We are pleased to partner with to drive their digital transformation and power their next chapter of growth,” said Arun Pradeep, Business Head, Travel & Hospitality – Europe & UK, TCS. “We warmly welcome Virgin Atlantic’s employees into TCS, where they will see diverse opportunities for learning and career growth.”