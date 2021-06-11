Virgin Atlantic leans on TCS to power growth, transformation-led growth

-
ALSO READ
Here is why TCS shares declined 4% today despite a strong Q4 earnings show
TCS Q3 profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 8,701 cr, announces dividend at Rs 6/share
TCS posts strong Q4 results helped by $9.2-bn order book; revenue rises 4%
TCS reports 15% rise in Q4 net at Rs 9,246 cr; declares dividend of Rs 15
TCS Q3 preview: Cloud adoption, large deal wins may lift profit by 8% YoY
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic, one of the UK’s leading airlines, to help the latter embark on a new phase of recovery and growth.
The enhanced partnership builds on a 17-year relationship between the two organisations and will see TCS take exclusive responsibility for end-to-end operational management and digital transformation.
The expanded engagement will utilise the contextual knowledge and expertise of an integrated team consisting of TCS and Virgin Atlantic’s people to run and transform the airline’s end-to-end technology operations. It will see over 70 of Virgin Atlantic’s technology team transfer to TCS, bringing together diverse talent within one integrated team.
“As we emerge from a period of great challenge and transition, our strong foundations and belief in our partnership with TCS remains integral to our strategy for future transformation,” said Ash Jokhoo, Chief Information & Data Officer, Virgin Atlantic.
TCS will enable Virgin Atlantic to leverage the best of Microsoft Azure through a series of technology and business transformation initiatives. In addition, TCS will build digital solutions with Cloud First guiding principles to help Virgin improve technology resilience, agility, and performance in its purpose-led transformation.
“The travel and hospitality industry is leveraging digital innovations to reimagine the experience for consumers looking forward to a positive return to air travel post the pandemic. We are pleased to partner with Virgin Atlantic to drive their digital transformation and power their next chapter of growth,” said Arun Pradeep, Business Head, Travel & Hospitality – Europe & UK, TCS. “We warmly welcome Virgin Atlantic’s employees into TCS, where they will see diverse opportunities for learning and career growth.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU