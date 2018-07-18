BMW G 310 R launched today at Rs 2.99 lakh, G 310 GS at Rs 3.49 lakh

The G 310 GS is perhaps one of the most-awaited bikes of 2018. Showcased in this year's Auto-Expo, the G 310 GS and the G 310 R grabbed considerable attention as an entry-level adventure tourer from BMW.

Interestingly, while the bikes were expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh, the is priced at Rs 299,000 and G 310 GS is priced at Rs 349,000 (both ex-showroom Delhi).

The pre-bookings have already started and with the launch and a sum of 50,000 is to be paid to pre-book the G 310 GS. After Germany, Thailand and Brazil, India became the fourth country where BMW is producing their motorcycles.

The Bavarian automaker, is producing the and in collaboration with TVS and both the bikes will be produced at TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The G 310 GS is available in three colours - Racing Red, Cosmic Black and Pearl White Metallic and a 'Pearl White Metallic shade' unit was spotted at one of BMW Motorrad’s dealership in Chennai recently.

The G 310 GS will compete against the entry-level adventure tourers such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan (Rs 1.68 lakh) and the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 (Rs 4.69 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) while the BMW G 310 R will compete against the likes of Apache RR 310, KTM Duke 390 and Benelli TNT 300.

Powering the adventure tourer is a 313cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34PS at 9500rpm and 28Nm at 7500rpm. The powerplant is mated to a 6-speed transmission. BMW claims that the bike can reach a top speed of 143kmph.

The G 310 GS features a 41mm inverted forks with 180mm of travel up front and a mono shock with the same 180mm travel as the front.

The bike comes with a 300mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes that feature dual-channel switchable ABS as standard. BMW equips the G 310 GS with alloy wheels shod with Metzeler Tourance tyres dual-purpose tyres. While a spoke wheel setup enhances the off-road abilities, the alloy setup is also expected to give at-par performances.

The BMW G 310 R is a standard or naked version of the BMW G 310 GS and is expected to be launched together in India today. The bikes will soon be available at dealerships in Pune, Kerala, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Delhi.