BMW G 310 R launched today at Rs 2.99 lakh, G 310 GS at Rs 3.49 lakh

The BMW G 310 GS is perhaps one of the most-awaited bikes of 2018. Showcased in this year's Auto-Expo, the BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 R grabbed considerable attention as an entry-level adventure tourer from BMW.
Interestingly, while the bikes were expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh, the BMW G 310 R is priced at Rs 299,000 and G 310 GS is priced at Rs 349,000 (both ex-showroom Delhi).
The pre-bookings have already started and with the launch and a sum of 50,000 is to be paid to pre-book the G 310 GS. After Germany, Thailand and Brazil, India became the fourth country where BMW is producing their motorcycles.
The Bavarian automaker, BMW Motorrad is producing the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in collaboration with TVS and both the bikes will be produced at TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
The G 310 GS is available in three colours - Racing Red, Cosmic Black and Pearl White Metallic and a 'Pearl White Metallic shade' unit was spotted at one of BMW Motorrad’s dealership in Chennai recently.
The G 310 GS will compete against the entry-level adventure tourers such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan (Rs 1.68 lakh) and the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 (Rs 4.69 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) while the BMW G 310 R will compete against the likes of Apache RR 310, KTM Duke 390 and Benelli TNT 300.
Powering the adventure tourer is a 313cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34PS at 9500rpm and 28Nm at 7500rpm. The powerplant is mated to a 6-speed transmission. BMW claims that the bike can reach a top speed of 143kmph.
The G 310 GS features a 41mm inverted forks with 180mm of travel up front and a mono shock with the same 180mm travel as the front.
The bike comes with a 300mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes that feature dual-channel switchable ABS as standard. BMW equips the G 310 GS with alloy wheels shod with Metzeler Tourance tyres dual-purpose tyres. While a spoke wheel setup enhances the off-road abilities, the alloy setup is also expected to give at-par performances.
The BMW G 310 R is a standard or naked version of the BMW G 310 GS and is expected to be launched together in India today. The bikes will soon be available at BMW Motorrad dealerships in Pune, Kerala, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Delhi.