BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys L&T Finance Holdings shares worth Rs 413 cr

Arbitrage on Monday bought shares of worth nearly Rs 413 crore through an open market transaction.

As per block deal data on BSE, over 5.78 crore shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 71.35 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 412.9 crore.

Separately, Citi Group Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd sold shares of at the same price.

On Monday, shares of Ltd declined 1.82 per cent to close at Rs 70.05 on BSE.

