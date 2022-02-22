BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys L&T Finance Holdings shares worth Rs 413 cr

-
-
BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Monday bought shares of L&T Finance Holdings worth nearly Rs 413 crore through an open market transaction.
As per block deal data on BSE, over 5.78 crore shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 71.35 apiece.
This took the total deal value to Rs 412.9 crore.
Separately, Citi Group Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd sold shares of L&T Finance Holdings at the same price.
On Monday, shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd declined 1.82 per cent to close at Rs 70.05 on BSE.
