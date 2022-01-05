Bolo Live raises $ 2.4 million in funding led by Orios Venture Partners

-
ALSO READ
PM to lay foundation of varsity, Aligarh node of defence corridor: UP CM
Trifecta Capital announces first close of late-stage venture capital fund
Honasa secures $50 mn in funding led by Sofina Ventures SA
Transparency on algorithms right way to establish trust with users: Koo CEO
Fintech startup SalaryBox raises $4 mn funding from Y-Combinator, others
-
Social media platform Bolo Live on Wednesday said it has raised USD 2.4 million (about Rs 18 crore) as a precursor to the Series A funding round led by Orios Venture Partners.
SOSV, Tremis Capital, LPA Ventures and other HNIs also participated in its first VC round, including existing investors Eagle 10 Ventures.
The company plans to use the newly raised funds to accelerate the product development, strengthen the team and accelerate penetration in the Indian and South Asia markets.
"We are delighted to have Orios Venture Partners join us as our first institutional investors in our journey to build a large social live-streaming platform out of India. Their experience with world-class startups from India shall help us accelerate our path towards making Bolo Live a household name," Varun Saxena, Co-founder and CEO Bolo Live, said in a statement.
The fresh fundraise takes the total capital raised by the company to USD 3.5 million.
Launched in May 2019, Bolo Live claims to have over 1 lakh content creators monetising on the platform.
The live streaming platform claims to have registered over 3 times increase in net revenue over the last 6 months and is clocking more than USD 1 million net revenue run rate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU