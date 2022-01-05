Future Group shares fall after court decision on Amazon arbitration appeal

-
ALSO READ
Future Retail moves SC to stay HC order, says if not liquidation inevitable
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
Will implement single judge order against Reliance deal: HC to Future Group
SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against Future-Reliance deal
Vodafone arbitration case: Singapore court to hear India's appeal in Sept
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in Future Group companies fell on Wednesday, a day after an Indian court dismissed Future Retail's appeal to declare arbitration proceedings with now estranged partner Amazon.com Inc as illegal.
Justice Amit Bansal at the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that Future's filings were dismissed. The arbitration proceedings are set to resume this week.
Future Retail on Wednesday appealed again in the Delhi High Court, seeking to declare the proceedings illegal. The case is likely to be heard by a two-judge bench later in the day.
Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Consumer, Future Retail and Future Enterprises fell as much as between 3.6% and 5.8% in a marginally strong Mumbai market.
The Delhi court's decision is the latest legal twist in the Future-Amazon saga and comes after Future urged a New Delhi judge that given India's antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal used by Amazon to assert rights over Future, there was no legal basis for the arbitration between the company and Amazon to continue.
Amazon had successfully for months used the terms of its $200 million investment in Future in 2019 to block the Kishore Biyani-owned company's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries, until the antitrust agency's suspension of the 2019 deal last December.
Since August 2019, when Amazon announced its investment in Future, shares of Future Retail have slid about 87%.
Future Group, Amazon and Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Uttaresh.V)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU