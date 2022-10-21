Botminds' new certification program to upskill 90% of automation developers

Intelligent Automation (IA) company Botminds has launched the Botminds Developers Certification Program for its community members with the aim to upskill more than 90 per cent of automation developers across the globe.

All members of the Botminds AI invite-only community can enrol for the certification program. The program comprises Level 1-Foundation, Level 2-Advanced and Level 3- Architect certifications.

"We are building a dedicated team to help our community members unleash their creativity in Intelligent Automation using the Botminds AI Platform," said Ansari Ismail, co-founder of Botminds Inc.

Headquartered in Seattle, the company has an R&D centre in Chennai. The firm claims that the Botminds AI Developer Certification program will be a game changer for partners to bridge the gap in applying AI to RPA (Robotic Process Automation) with a no-code approach.

"We look to contribute to the global IA community by setting a long-term goal of upskilling 90+% of automation developers across the globe with skill sets in Intelligent Automation and Intelligent Document Processing," said Gokul Ganapathi, CEO at Botminds Inc.

Most enterprises talk about (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) without knowing how to upskill employees in using AI to normalize data for better decision-making. The Botminds Developers Certification program gives community members a magic wand in the form of the Botminds AI platform to apply AI and ML in real-time across various business verticals, the firm said in a statement.

“AI-based data capture and automation is the future, resulting in an exponential growth in demand for these skills. We look to bridge this gap by up-skilling all our community members for a rewarding career in Intelligent Automation," said Anizudeen Imamudeen, Head of Community Development and Evangelist at Botminds Inc.

Each level of the Botminds Certificate Program is crafted with an application-oriented pedagogy where applicants are assessed using a combination of online course material coupled with project work, the statement said.