JUST IN
Boycott calls force advertisers, celebrities to increase safeguards
Ratan Tata's close confidant Mehli Mistry to join two Tata Trusts
Consumer forum fines Amazon for Rs 10,000 for selling knives above MRP
Employees not forced to resign, it's part of 5% workforce reduction: BYJU's
Apple removes gambling app ads placed next to kids' gaming section
Tata plans to borrow Rs 15,000 crore for Air India's working capital
Crypto exchange Binance creating team to help Twitter with things like bots
Byju's laying off workers in Bengaluru HQ, says K'taka IT workers' union
General Motors temporarily suspends Twitter advertising after Musk takeover
Musk takes a $10 bn hit to his net worth after finalising Twitter deal
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Ratan Tata's close confidant Mehli Mistry to join two Tata Trusts
Business Standard

Boycott calls force advertisers, celebrities to increase safeguards

From rigourous edits at the drawing board to stronger indemnity clauses in contracts and tracking trending topics on social media, agencies are doing all they can to tackle the issue head-on

Topics
advertisements | Celebrity endorsers | AU Small Finance Bank

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

AU Small Finance Bank

American writer HP Lovecraft famously said that the oldest and strongest of fears is the fear of the unknown. For present-day advertisers and celebrities, this fear is showing up in the response they receive from social media to their brand communication.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on advertisements

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 14:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.