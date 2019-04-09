Brand to bank loans: It will be win some, lose some for Jet's new owner

As the curtains for showing expression of interest to buy Jet Airways come down on Wednesday, a buyer, if found, will get some tangible as well as intangible assets with the cash-strapped airline. Jet Airways owns over 16 aircraft of its 119 fleet. This includes 10 Boeing 777, three 737, and three A330.

The lenders have valued the wide-bodied Boeing 777 and the three 737s at around Rs 4,600 crore. The new owner can go for a sale and leaseback of the planes and generate the requisite funds to operate the airline. As part of the proposed restructuring process, banks have considered ...