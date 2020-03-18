Brands break gender stereotype as PepsiCo, Hero bring in women cricketers

In November last year, a new teen sensation stormed the Indian cricket field. She was Shafali Verma, who became the youngest player of the game to beat Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring a half-century in an international match.

She had beaten the odds to don the kit that was originally meant for her brother and also emerged a master player of the game that has a fanatical following in the country. Verma has just been signed on as the young face of Pepsi, a record of sorts for a woman cricketer to join the ranks of established players on the endorsement track within three ...