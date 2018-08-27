Brands with focus on personalisation are rated better by consumers: KPMG

When a customer complained that a product on Amazon was wrongly classified as vegetarian, the e-commerce giant refunded the money and pulled the product off the website. Apparel brand, Zara, found customers wanted the convenience of shopping from home but were hesitant to commit.

So it set up a facility whereby customers can check the availability of a style at a store near them and try it on before they buy. Indian retail giant DMart has collection centres where buyers can pick up their online orders. Initiatives such as these are transforming customer experiences and ...