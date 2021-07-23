Britannia Industries to invest Rs 94 crore for expansion of its Odisha unit

-
ALSO READ
Britannia Industries Q3 results: Net profit rises 22.4% YoY to Rs 452 cr
Britannia Q3 preview: Analysts see 20%YoY jump in PAT, 9% volume growth
Britannia Q4 preview: Here's what to look out for in the numbers
Britannia posts 3% decline in March quarter profit to Rs 364 crore
PLI for food processing a game-changer, to boost agri-exports: FMCG players
-
Britannia Industries Limited Friday announced an investment of Rs 94 crore for the expansion of its manufacturing plant in Odisha's Khurda district to cater to the growing demand for its products across multiple categories.
The company has planned to invest Rs 94 crore to add two new manufacturing lines that will increase its capacity by 85 per cent from the current 35,000 metric tonne to 65,000 metric tonne per annum. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate the expansion project.
The new capacities will be operational by October, 2022 and enable the company to increase production of its core brands including Marie Gold, Vita Marie Gold.
As part of its commitment to continuously embed sustainability into its business operations, the plant will focus on water neutrality/zero water discharge and reduce and recycle waste from its operations, a company spokesperson said.
"The investment is in line with our expansion plans to scale-up capacities of company's core brands and augments its reach across the country. Moreover, the new production lines will enable us to cater to the growing demand within Odisha and strengthen our presence in the eastern parts of the country," Britannia Industries' Managing Director Varun Berry said.
The expansion is also part of the company's commitment to support the state government's vision to develop Odisha as a manufacturing hub, Berry added.
The existing facility in Odisha currently employs 700 people and after this expansion the company will additionally employ up to 450 people taking the total number to 1,150.
The expanded facility will feature fully automated processing and packing lines, as well as the latest warehousing infrastructure to optimize supply chain and quality management. Some key technology and sustainability highlights include 100 per cent automation, zero water discharge, rainwater harvesting and monitoring the ground water table, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU