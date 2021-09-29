Britannia ties up with Accenture to accelerate its digital transformation

-
ALSO READ
IT firms set to slash 3 mn jobs by 2022 due to automation, says Report
IBM to set up software lab in Kerala; CM hails decision
Encrypted chat app Signal alleges flaws in Israeli's Cellebrite equipments
Here's how to update your Apple devices to correct security flaw
Govt says new digital rules don't violate privacy; seeks compliance report
-
Packaged-food major Britannia Industries has collaborated with the global IT and professional services company Accenture to accelerate its digital transformation across multiple retail channels.
Accenture, through a digital transformation program, has helped Britannia Industries to accelerate innovation, capture value and improve the customer and supplier experience, a joint statement said.
"For Britannia's large network of suppliers, this project will help streamline procurement and supply chain management, using SAP Ariba solutions to expedite digital onboarding, contract management and procurement processes," it said.
The new system has increased the visibility and accessibility of data across the organization and enabled deeper use of automation and analytics to guide business decisions.
"By digitizing more than 80 manufacturing units and 50 warehouses, Britannia can significantly reduce IT operational costs and unlock capital for innovation and growth initiatives," it said.
Commenting on the development Britannia Executive Director & CFO N Venkataraman said, "we believe the digital transformation of our business, supported by Accenture, will play a pivotal role in growing our business at speed and scale with data-backed insights and operational efficiencies."
"By transforming Britannia's core operations, we have helped build a digital backbone that will not only benefit their entire value chain of suppliers, retailers and partners, but also creates a solid foundation for innovation and new growth opportunities in today's integrated marketplace," said Manish Gupta, managing director and lead for Accenture's Products practice in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU