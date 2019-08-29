Brookfield in talks with Aditya Birla to buy its Real Estate Fund 1 assets

Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management is in talks with Aditya Birla Sun­­life Asset Management Company to buy the investments of Aditya Birla Real Estate Fund 1, which is into liquidation, say sources. The fund’s bankers have approached Brookfield to take over the seven investments of the fund. Brookfield is evaluating it, said the sources. One said the bankers had approached other investors, too.

The fund did 13 investments. It has fully exited four and did a partial exit in one. Mails sent to Aditya Birla Capital did not elicit a response. Brookfield declined ...