BS-VI transition pulls down two-wheeler sales in Feb, but exports pick up

A slowdown in the automobile industry, along with the shift to the upcoming BS-VI emission regulations and increase in ownership cost continue to take a toll on top two-wheeler makers' sales. However, exports sales continue to grow.

Hero's domestic sales dropped by 20 per cent to 480,196 in February 2020 from 600,616 a year ago. Exports rose to 18,046 units from 16,599 units during the same period.

adversely impacted production at the manufacturing facilities of Hero MotoCorp in India in the month of February. Since then, substantial progress has been made in developing alternate sources for procuring components. Meanwhile, the component makers in China, having restarted production, are also expected to resume normal supplies soon, said the company.

Bajaj's domestic sales dropped 21 per cent in February 2020 to 146,876 units from 186,523 units, a year ago. Exports grew by 15.5 per cent to 163,346 units from 141,462 units, a year ago.

TVS Motor's domestic recorded a decline of 27 per cent at 169,684 units in February 2020 from 231,582 units in February 2019. However, exports grew 23 per cent to 66,207 units in February 2020 from 54,029 units during the same period a year ago.

TVS said the company is on track to reduce dealer level BS-IV stock and is confident of retailing it this month. On impact, company said supply of certain components for production of BS-VI vehicles was affected. All efforts are on to normalise this at the earliest.

Suzuki Motorcycle clocked monthly domestic sale of 58,644 units in February 2020 as compared to 57,174 units sold in February 2019, with a growth of 2.6 per cent.

Royal Enfield has posted a growth of 1.4 per cent in its sales during February 2020, with 63,536 units as compared to 62,630 units, during the same month a year ago, despite a decline in exports. Models with engine capacity of up to 350cc was almost flat at 57,292 units during the month, while the models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc have grown by 11.5 per cent. Exports declined by eight per cent, to 2,348 units in February this year, compared to 2,564 units in February, last year, according to a company filing.

The company said that the outbreak had minimal impact on the production of motorcycles during the month of February. Some of the company's supply partners have dependencies on the Chinese manufacturers for sourcing of certain specific components. The company is making all efforts for maintaining continued supplies of these components, said the Bullet maker.