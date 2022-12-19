JUST IN
Buyback offer for shares worth Rs 85 cr to open on Dec 26: Dhanuka Agritech
Jio installed 5x more 5G radios than Airtel as of Nov: Telecom dept in RS
YouTube creators contributed Rs 10,000 cr to India's GDP in 2021: Study
UTI AMC's shares soar 10% on reports of Tata group eyeing majority stake
Ericsson scaling up production in phases at Pune to meet India' 5G demand
Flexi staffing industry grows by 6%, adds 78,000 jobs in July-Sept
Indians flocking both foreign and local getaways as travel recovers: Airbnb
Mobile user base dips for second straight month, shrinks by 1.82 million
Flexi staffing grew 6% in July-Sept, added 78,000 new jobs: Report
Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Jio installed 5x more 5G radios than Airtel as of Nov: Telecom dept in RS
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Buyback offer for shares worth Rs 85 cr to open on Dec 26: Dhanuka Agritech

The buyback will close on January 6, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing

Topics
Share buybacks | Dhanuka Agritech

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In the case of Vedanta, the promoter entities have pledged their entire stake to raise funds

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Monday said its buyback offer for shares worth Rs 85 crore will open on December 26.

The buyback will close on January 6, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has proposed to buy back 10 lakh shares of face value of Rs 2 each at Rs 850 per share for an aggregate amount of Rs 85 crore through a tender offer process.

The board approved the buyback of shares in a meeting held on November 1, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Share buybacks

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 20:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.