Byju's appoints ex-Kearney executive to lead edtech firm's learning centre

Byju’s, the most valuable company, has appointed Himanshu Bajaj as head of business to lead its Byju’s Learning Centre.

In his role, Bajaj will be responsible for development and expansion of Byju’s Learning Centre, along with providing strategic business growth and thought leadership direction for the brand and the business. He will report directly to the Chief Operating Officer of Byju’s, Mrinal Mohit.

Before joining Byju’s, Bajaj worked with consulting firm Kearney and led its Consumer and Retail practice across Asia Pacific. He has also worked with Fedex in Singapore and Hong Kong and TSMG in Mumbai. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering and has done his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst from the Association for Investment Management and Research

“I am delighted to be associated with Byju’s first of its platform that offers a hybrid model of learning,” said Bajaj. “Since its inception, Byju’s has led the way forward with its transformative power of education through an innovative online learning model. I am looking forward to furthering the value and developing the business across geographies – displaying a promising future in revamping the face of education for students.”

With over 18 years of consulting and industry experience working with the both public and private sectors, Bajaj has worked for leading local and global transformation programs for consumer goods and retail clients across Asia, Europe, and Africa. He has also led projects in sales and marketing, real estate, chemicals, energy, and logistics. His experience includes managing global projects as well as country-specific projects across India, Paris, UK, the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Dubai, South Africa.

Byju’s Learning Centre offers students a hybrid model of learning by combining the best of offline and online learning methodologies. Students experience classes online delivered via Byju’s two-teacher model to ensure deep conceptual clarity followed by practice sessions to solve doubts. Students can then attend weekly tutorial classes offline at BYJU’S Learning Centre to bridge learning gaps, reinforce learning, ensure exam readiness and track monthly progress.

“With Himanshu’s (Bajaj) extensive years of diverse experience in front-ending business for various corporates, he will help scale and add value to the offerings of Byju’s Learning Centre,” said Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, Byju’s. “We are pleased to welcome him on board and look forward to working with him to strengthen our business further and support him in achieving the goals.”

Byju’s which is in talks with Churchill Capital to raise $4 billion at a valuation of $48 billion and go public through the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) route, is strengthening its leadership team. The Bengaluru-based firm recently appointed Rachna Bahadur as the senior vice president to lead the global expansion plans of the firm. In her new role, Bahadur will lead the overall planning, strategy, and roadmap for Byju’s expansion in new and existing markets.With over 15 years of experience, before joining Byju’s, Bahadur was a Partner at Bain & Company where she was a leader in the consumer product practice. The firm also announced the appointment of Mukut Deepak as Head of Business to lead its class 4 to 10 school segment. Before joining Byju’s, Deepak was the Chief Business Development Officer at Tata Sky Limited and a Director for Tata Sky’s Digital venture.

