CallHealth, LiveHealth join hands to integrate over 5,000 diagnostic labs

Integrated healthcare platform today announced a tie-up with LiveHealth, a SaaS (rental or pay-as-you-use mode)-based collaborative report management solutions enterprise that automates the entire life cycle of a customer's assessment journey.

Using this collaboration, plans to integrate with over 5,500 labs and imaging centres by the end of the current financial year.

"The tie-up with will not only help create deep integration with the provider ecosystem, but will also change the speed and manner in which customers can access, interpret and use their report results. This partnership will thus enable faster sample collection, instrument interfacing and bar coding, comprehensively manage the customer's health information and ensure reports provide real-time intuitive health insights that are instantly accessible to the customer," CEO Hari Thalapalli said.

Hyderabad-based CallHealth, a powered healthcare company, has created a digital platform integrating all constituents within the healthcare ecosystem - doctors, nurses, hospitals, diagnostic labs etc. to enable timely and efficient service to the end user. It claims to have built the capability to string together all services, track each service to the end customer, capture and analyse the on a continual basis, provide doctors with an artificial intelligence-enabled clinical decision support system and for customers, the convenience of a single-window access to evidence-based care.

With synergies in place, CallHealth and can expand their presence in new markets and offer enhanced service models such as platform as a service (PaaS), and also explore providing a comprehensive cloud-based laboratory information management system for customers, clinicians and qualified medical professionals, CallHealth claims.

" thrives on delivering the best connected, simpler and safer experience through its products. And to do this, we work with healthcare providers in the most consolidated manner, to know more about how records are generated, where can deliver its best, and how patient experience can be improved. The tie-up with CallHealth, India's leading enterprise in the space it operates in, will ensure LiveHealth puts its protocols for use of a wider range of customers," said Abhimanyu Bhosle, CEO and co-founder of Pune-based LiveHealth.