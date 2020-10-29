Canara Bank posts 28% fall in net profit at Rs 444 crore for Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank slips over 6% as net loss widens to Rs 3,529 crore in Q4
Canara Bank's Q4 pre-tax loss widens to Rs 3,334.5 cr as staff costs rise
Canara Bank to hit market with equity offering of Rs 5,000 cr in Q4FY21
Covid-19: Axis Bank, HDFC raise Rs 10,000 cr each via QIPs to absorb risk
Cut stake in top public sector banks to 51% in 12-18 months: RBI to govt
-
Public sector lender Canara Bank posted a 28 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 444 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020 (Q2FY21) on high provisions including one finance company account being tagged as fraud.
On a proforma basis, the bank had posted a net profit of Rs 616 crore in second quarter ended September 2019. This amount depicts performance as Syndicate Bank was integrated with it in FY19.
Net interest income (NII) rose by 29.31 per cent to Rs 6,296 crore, while net interest margin improved to 2.82 per in Q2FY21 cent from 2.47 per cent in same quarter in last year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU