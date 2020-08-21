JUST IN
Business Standard

Canon India marks World Photography Day by encouraging passion for the art

Canon India launched #ShiftYourFocus 3.0, a campaign aimed at reminding people not to shift focus from all the good things in life, despite the ongoing pandemic

Topics
Canon India | photography | World Photography Day

Press Trust of India 

Canon

.PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.)

Launched #ShiftYourFocus 3.0, a campaign aimed at reminding people not to shift focus from all the good things in life, despite the ongoing pandemic


Launched #MyBestShot, a week-long contest, inclusive of Canon Maestros, Ambassadors and Canon fans and the world at large, to encourage the community's passion towards photography

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 16:49 IST

