Canon India marks World Photography Day by encouraging passion for the art

.PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.)



Launched #ShiftYourFocus 3.0, a campaign aimed at reminding people not to shift focus from all the good things in life, despite the ongoing pandemic



Launched #MyBestShot, a week-long contest, inclusive of Canon Maestros, Ambassadors and Canon fans and the world at large, to encourage the community's passion towards photographyGURUGRAM, India, Aug.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)